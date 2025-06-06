UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 Full Weigh-In Results

We are just one day away from UFC 316, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMANews.

Just as they have the last two years, the UFC brings its early June pay-per-view offering to the city of Newark, New Jersey. The world’s fighting leader will provide the Prudential Center with two title fights and a whole lot of action to go down.

The main event will see Sean O’Malley look to re-capture the UFC bantamweight championship against the man who took it from him, Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili took a clear unanimous decision, troubling O’Malley with his grappling expertise, when the two first faced off at Noche UFC 2 (UFC 306) in September. While O’Malley has not fought since the loss, Dvalishvili successfully defended the title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 312 in February.

The co-main event will also have 135-pound gold on the line, as women’s champion Julianna Pena defends the title against Kayla Harrison. Pena became a two-time champion at UFC 307 in October, scoring a controversial decision win over Raquel Pennington to reclaim the gold. Pena’s first run with the belt came when she upset Amanda Nunes in December 2021 at UFC 269 — only to lose it back to her at UFC 277. Harrison, a former two-time PFL champion, has defeated Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira since jumping ship to the UFC.

The main card will also see Kelvin Gastelum taking on Joe Pyfer, the UFC debut of former Bellator champion Patchy Mix against Mario Bautista and Vicente Luque battling Kevin Holland.

UFC 316 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 316 takes place Saturday, June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

See above for a replay of the UFC 316 Weigh-In Show, and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Julianna Pena (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista (135) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170)

Preliminary Card:

Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125)

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac (251) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265)

Welterweight: Khaos Williams (170) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (170)

Early Preliminary Card: