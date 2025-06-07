UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 316 takes place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley will face off for the bantamweight title. While in the co-main event, Julianna Peña will take on Kayla Harrison for the women’s bantamweight belt.

Elsewhere on the main card, Kelvin Gastelum will face Joe Pyfer at middleweight; Mario Bautista and Patchy Mix will clash at bantamweight; and Vicente Luque will face Kevin Holland in a welterweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC 316 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland



Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+

Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson



Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+

Women’s Flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong

Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz