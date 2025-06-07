UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 316 takes place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley will face off for the bantamweight title. While in the co-main event, Julianna Peña will take on Kayla Harrison for the women’s bantamweight belt.
Elsewhere on the main card, Kelvin Gastelum will face Joe Pyfer at middleweight; Mario Bautista and Patchy Mix will clash at bantamweight; and Vicente Luque will face Kevin Holland in a welterweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC 316 results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV
- Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley
- Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
- Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+
- Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
- Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+
- Women’s Flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong
- Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang
- Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
- Lightweight: MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski