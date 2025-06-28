UFC 317 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Topuria vs. Oliveira, Pantoja vs. Kara-France, And More

UFC 317 is almost here, and we here at MMANews are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, June 28. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 7PM ET/4PM PT (moved back from the original 6:30PM ET start time due to Ewert vs. McVey falling off).

The headline attraction for the event will feature the vacant UFC lightweight championship on the line, as Ilia Topuria faces Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will defend the UFC flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France.

The pay-per-view card will also feature Brandon Royval facing Joshua Van, a lightweight contenders clash between Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano, and a bantamweight battle between Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima.

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 317 as of June 28 (fight day) at 12pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria (-425) vs. Charles Oliveira (+330)

Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja (-230) vs. Kai Kara-France (+190)

Flyweight: Brandon Royval (+110) vs. Joshua Van (-130)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (-115) vs. Renato Moicano (-105)

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (+140) vs. Felipe Lima (-166)

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (+180) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-218)

Featherweight: Hyder Amil (+120) vs. Jose Delgado (-142)

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (+170) vs. Tracy Cortez (-205)

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (-155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (+130)

Early Preliminary Card: