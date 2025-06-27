UFC 317 Bout Canceled As Fighter Gets Released After Missing Weight By 10 Pounds

The UFC 317 weigh-ins weren’t short on drama.

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday for its next pay-per-view event, serving as the marquee showcase capping off this year’s International Fight Week.

UFC 317 card features a high-stakes championship double-header, headlined by former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria taking on ex-lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt. In the co-main event, flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja makes his fourth title defense against Kai Kara-France.

Image: @ufc/X

Chris Ewert Released By Promotion Following Major Weight Miss At UFC 317

All but one fighter successfully made weight during the weigh-ins for UFC 317 on Friday. The lone exception was Chris Ewert, who missed the middleweight limit for his scheduled bout against Jackson McVey.

At the start of the official weigh-in show, UFC commentator Jon Anik announced that Ewert came in 10 pounds over the limit, leading to the immediate cancelation of his bout. In a surprising development, it was also revealed that the 31-year-old Chilean had been released from the promotion.

Jackson McVey vs. Chris Ewert is OFF per Jon Anik



Ewert was going to be several pounds overweight and has subsequently been cut from the UFC roster — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 27, 2025

Meanwhile, McVey still appeared at the official weigh-ins, hitting the 185-pound mark. The promotion is reportedly working to find a new opponent for “The Moose” in the near future.

“El Tanke” was originally scheduled to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series on August 2 against Yuri Panferov. However, he accepted a short-notice fight against McVey at UFC 317 after Sedriques Dumas withdrew earlier this week due to restrictions tied to a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor.

Ewert holds an undefeated professional record of 7-0, with five of those victories coming by knockout. He last competed at Fury FC 100 this past January, earning a dominant unanimous decision over Reese Watkins.