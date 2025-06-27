UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Full Weigh-In Results

We are just one day away from UFC 317, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMANews.

Per tradition during the UFC’s International Fight Week, a highly-anticipated pay-per-view event in Las Vegas will take center stage, and UFC 317 finds itself in that role here. The T-Mobile Arena will see a card filled with some noteworthy matchups, including two title fights to close out the show.

In the main event, a new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned from former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria jumps up in weight to face the challenge of former UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira. Topuria comes into this bout off his 14-month run as featherweight champion, during which he won the belt by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and retained by knocking out Max Holloway. Oliveira won the lightweight title against Michael Chandler and retained against Dustin Poirier before losing the belt on the scales.

The co-main event will see Alexandre Pantoja defend the UFC flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France. Pantoja won the belt at International Fight Week just a couple of years ago, defeating Brandon Moreno. Since then, he’s retained the gold against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, and Kai Asakura. Kara-France earned the title shot with a knockout of Erceg last August.

The main card will also feature Royval taking on Joshua Van, Beneil Dariush facing off with Renato Moicano and Payton Talbott doing battle with Felipe Lima.

UFC 317 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 317 takes place Saturday, June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

See above to watch the UFC 317 Weigh-In Show, and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Flyweight Championship: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

Flyweight: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Felipe Lima (136)

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Featherweight: Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (156)

Early Preliminary Card: