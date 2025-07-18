UFC 318 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Holloway vs. Poirier 3 And More

UFC 318 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 19. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 6PM ET/3PM PT

The headline attraction for the event will feature the final fight in the career of Dustin Poirier, as he challenges Max Holloway for the BMF championship.

In the co-main event, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa faces Roman Kopylov.

The pay-per-view card will also feature Kevin Holland facing Daniel Rodriguez, Dan Ige clashing with former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull, and Michael Johnson meeting Daniel Zellhuber.

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 318 as of July 18 at 8pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Lightweight: BMF Championship: Max Holloway (-142) vs. Dustin Poirier (+120)

Middleweight: Paulo Costa (+190) vs. Roman Kopylov (-230)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-625) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+455)

Featherweight: Dan Ige (-225) vs. Patricio Pitbull (+185)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (+455) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-625)

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (+124) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (-148)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (+164) vs. Brendan Allen (-198)

Welterweight: Francisco Prado (-148) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+124)

Middleweight: Ateba Abega Gautier (-550) vs. Robert Valentin (+410)

Early Preliminary Card: