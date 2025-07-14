UFC 318 Is Missing Hot Sauce – MMA Insider Breaks it Down: ‘There’s very little flavor’

MMA analyst Luke Thomas has questioned the overall quality of this weekend’s UFC 318 pay-per-view event.

As we know, UFC 318 takes place on Saturday night with the main event being Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight against Max Holloway. The two men will also compete for the BMF title, but of course, the bigger story is the fact that this is the last time we’ll see ‘The Diamond’ make the walk to the octagon.

Beyond the main event, though, it’s safe to say that UFC 318 isn’t the most stacked event in the world. In a recent interview, the aforementioned Luke Thomas weighed in on the state of the card.

Luke Thomas says UFC 318 is missing something

“Who’s a star on that card? Who has any juice as a star on that card? And I’m talking like beyond the MMA bubble, which is what you’re considering. Who is somebody who you could pinpoint outside of the main event that you would look at and say future champion? Who is somebody who is doing something special in the sport…?”

“It’s missing all of the things that make a pay-per-view special in the way that just the mechanical fight itself cannot. MMA is about—and fight sports more broadly are about—great fights for sure. I mean, if you don’t have that, you know, forget the rest of it. But the magic of fight sports is that plus… drama, plus aura, plus star power, plus rivalry, plus something that elevates the whole thing.”

“It’s like getting some kind of delicious food and you know, the ingredients are high quality, but there’s like no sauce on it. You know what I mean? Like there’s no—there’s very little flavor. You didn’t put salt. You didn’t put the hot sauce or whatever.”

Do you agree, fight fans?