UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Staff Predictions

UFC 318 fight week is here, which means we are now days away from the final Octagon walk for a UFC legend in his hometown. Get yourself ready and in the know with another edition of MMA News staff fight predictions.

The event will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, July 19. The main card will begin at its usual 10pm ET start time, with preliminary card action kicking off at 6pm ET.

The main event will see a highly-anticipated trilogy bout between two beloved fighters, as BMF champion Max Holloway defends the title against Dustin Poirier, who will be retiring following the fight.

Poirier comes into this fight 2-0 against “Blessed.” “The Diamond” faced Holloway at featherweight at UFC 143, which marked the UFC debut for then-20-year-old Holloway. Poirier submitted Holloway in the first round. The two then met in the main event of UFC 236, which marked Holloway’s first lightweight bout in the UFC. Poirier defeated the then-featherweight champion by decision, claiming the interim lightweight title.

Both men enter this fight off losses. Poirier was unsuccessful in challenging then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Holloway, meanwhile, was knocked out for the first time in his career against then-featherweight champion (and now new lightweight king) Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

The co-main event will feature Paulo Costa taking on Roman Kopylov in middleweight action. This fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 317 last month before being moved to this card. Costa fought twice in 2024, losing to former middleweight champs Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland, making it four losses in Costa’s last five fights. It was Costa’s first time fighting more than once in a year since 2017. Kopylov, meanwhile, has won six of his last seven, most recently scoring a third-round TKO of Chris Curtis in January.

The rest of the UFC 318 main card will see a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, Patricio Pitbull facing Dan Ige in the former Bellator champ’s second UFC appearance, and Michael Johnson facing Daniel Zellhuber.

UFC 318: MMA News Staff Predictions

With UFC 318 just a couple of short days away, Ryan Jarrell, Pranav Pandey, and myself (Thomas Albano) have provided our picks for the fights that make up the main card.

Below, you can check out the current leaderboard through seven cards in 2025.

Pranav Pandey (20-12)

Thomas Albano (19-13) Ryan Jarrell (18-14)

And now, let’s take a look at everyone’s picks for UFC 318!

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Images: UFC.com

Pranav Pandey: This is one of those classic crossroads matchups where two generations collide. Zellhuber is on the rise, and even his razor-thin split decision loss to Esteban Ribovics did more to raise his stock than to diminish it. He’s scrappy when the pace picks up, and he also possesses a finishing instinct that can swing a fight in his favor.

On the other side, Johnson is the ultimate spoiler. He’s derailed the momentum of elite names in the past and has quietly looked sharper in his recent outings. Give him even a small opening, and he’ll use his experience to take control of a fight. However, I’m not convinced he can match fire with fire against a younger, faster “Golden Boy.” For me, this feels like a straightforward pick. I’m backing Zellhuber to outpace Johnson and make a statement against a seasoned veteran. (Prediction: Zellhuber)

Thomas Albano: Michael Johnson is always a pleasure to see fight. Though he never reached the pinnacle in his career, he’s usually in competitive outings even today and is always a tough test for an up-and-comer. So, this is going to be a good test for Daniel Zellhuber in the wake of his loss to Esteban Ribovics in the 2024 Fight of the Year. Johnson might be able to take a punch and fire one back, presenting a strong back-and-forth battle, but Zellhuber is younger, quicker, and has the advantages in reach and height. Johnson may have power, but he’ll need a chin, an aggressive pace, and then some to match the volume and speed of Zellhuber. I don’t think “The Menace” does that. Give me Zellhuber – either via a finish in the second half of the fight or a strong decision win. (Prediction: Zellhuber)

Ryan Jarrell: If this fight was happening circa 2015 I would have a very different take. But we are midway through 2025 now, and Michael Johnson is almost 40 years old. “The Menace” is not nearly as menacing as he once was, and Zellhuber has all the tools to show out in this fight. The “Golden Boy” is younger, taller, longer and probably coming into this fight with a chip on his shoulder after losing a razor close split decision loss to Esteban Ribovics last September. I just don’t see any where Johnson can beat Zellhuber in this fight. I expect Daniel to use his range and frustrate Johnson until he makes a mistake and leaves an opening for the “Golden Boy” to close the show. (Prediction: Zellhuber)

Consensus: 3-0 Zellhuber

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Images: UFC.com & Bellator YouTube

Pranav Pandey: Dan Ige is easily one of the most resilient fighters in the featherweight division. Time and again, he’s shown the ability to weather adversity and remain composed under pressure. Despite facing some of the division’s toughest names, no one has been able to finish him, which speaks volumes about his durability. Still, inconsistency continues to be his biggest hurdle, preventing him from truly breaking through.

As for Patricio Pitbull, his UFC debut was a rough one. He was soundly beaten by Yair Rodriguez, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite looked like the dominant force we saw during his Bellator reign. His recent performances haven’t helped that perception either. Still, this fight feels like a closely contested battle. If Pitbull can control the pace with takedowns and avoid the heavy hands of “50K”, he has a clear route to victory. But pulling it off will be anything but easy. (Prediction: Pitbull)

Thomas Albano: Patricio Pitbull did not look great in his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez. Rodriguez outstruck him, outpaced him, and even did better on the ground against him. Pitbull even had questionable Fight IQ in the bout. Now it’s one thing to lose a competitive fight against a former interim UFC champ like Rodriguez; it’s another to lose in the fashion that he did, getting swept on the scorecards. Pitbull, however, has a strong opportunity in front of him in someone like Dan Ige. Ige is tough in his own right and has quite the chin and heart to be called a UFC fighter, even if he’s lower ranked in the contender standings and has lost three of his last five. Ige did get a strong rebound win by finishing Sean Woodson last time out.

Pitbull’s ground expertise will be matched up against someone with a collegiate wrestling background. Pitbull’s chin will be tested by Ige’s strikes, and vice versa. This is going to be an ultimate test, and there are plenty of people who doubt Pitbull based on how he looked against Rodriguez. I’m going to say Pitbull just cracked under the first-time pressure lights and will rebound against Ige.

That said, if Pitbull loses this fight, or he has another bad performance win or lose, then we have to question not only if he made the UFC jump too late, but also if he’s even competitive with the 145ers the UFC has. (Prediction: Pitbull)

Ryan Jarrell: This is a tough one to pick confidently as both guys are very well rounded and seem to have a somewhat even skillset, or so it seems. Pitbull got off to a slow start in his UFC debut against Yair and it makes me wonder if that was the octagon jitters that a lot of fighters have when making their UFC debut, or if he may be starting his run in the big show just a touch too late in his career. Having said that, I expect to see a much more desperate Pitbull who will start strong and put the pressure on Ige from the opening bell. Patricio Pitbull has a ton of pride and he will find a way to will himself to his first victory as a UFC fighter. (Prediction: Pitbull)

Consensus: 3-0 Pitbull

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Images: UFC.com

Pranav Pandey: Truth be told, Kevin Holland has been showing real improvement after hitting a rough patch. Let’s not forget, most of his losses came against elite competition who exposed gaps in his overall game. But with “Trailblazer,” unpredictability is always part of the package. You never really know what you’re going to get, except that it’ll be entertaining.

On the other side, Rodriguez is a tough, durable opponent who’s managed to bounce back with two straight wins after dropping three in a row. He’s got heavy hands and a gritty style, but one thing that stands out is his tendency to slow down in the later rounds. Against someone like Holland, who thrives when the pace picks up, that could be a real problem.

I see this fight leaning in Holland’s favor, especially if he stays aggressive and maintains his rhythm. If he keeps the pressure on, I believe he gets it done. (Prediction: Holland)

Thomas Albano: Kevin Holland has come into question in the past over how serious he takes his fights; however, he’s really looked like he’s living up to potential in his last couple of outings. Since dropping back to welterweight earlier this year, Holland has racked up back-to-back performance bonuses in wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque – the latter coming just last month at UFC 316. D-Rod has recently claimed wins over Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio, but it doesn’t scream ready for a guy like Holland – especially since he was on a three-fight skid before those two wins.

Holland’s got the height and reach advantages, and he’s actually the younger fighter with MORE fight experience despite arriving to the UFC a couple of years before Rodriguez. I’m staying hopeful that Holland is finding a true place for himself at 170 and scores a statement win here. (Prediction: Holland)

Ryan Jarrell: Kevin Holland is coming off two consecutive impressive wins over Gunner Nelson and Vicente Luque. ‘Big Mouth’ is way more dangerous at welterweight than when he fights the naturally thicker competition at Middleweight. Additionally, Holland has a seven inch reach advantage and is six years younger than Rodriguez. Look for Kevin to make it three wins in a row at 170 and start to make some real noise in the division he should have been in all along. (Prediction: Holland)

Consensus: 3-0 Holland

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Images: UFC.com

Pranav Pandey: This might just be one of the most exciting fights on the entire card, and I’m genuinely looking forward to it. Kopylov has quietly put together an impressive run, and while that submission loss to Anthony Hernandez stands out on paper, it doesn’t tell the full story of how skilled he really is. His striking is razor-sharp, he carries serious knockout power, and stylistically, he’s a nightmare if you give him space to operate. The big question now is whether he can handle someone like Paulo Costa.

Now, let’s be honest. Costa hasn’t looked like the wrecking ball he once was. A string of losses, inactivity, and some questionable performances have taken the shine off his name. But still, when he’s locked in, “Borrachinha” is an absolute menace. I don’t think Kopylov will be rushing in blindly, because once Costa starts moving forward with intent, he’s like a pressure-cooker with fists.

To me, this feels like a make-or-break fight for Costa. I believe he knows the stakes and will come into this one with a renewed sense of urgency. That said, he’ll need to be cautious, because Kopylov’s well-rounded skill set can pose real problems if Costa lets his foot off the gas. (Prediction: Costa)

Thomas Albano: There is zero chance I ride with Costa in this fight. I was barely on his hype train when he made his way up, and he lost all credibility with me as a legitimate contender when he had the performance that he had against Israel Adesanya. That said, I’ll give him this – he actually fought more than once in a year last year and he looked great when facing Sean Strickland his last time out. At least three of Costa’s losses are not bad in terms of opponent (and the thing with the Marvin Vettori fight is that it was out of the division technically), but it’s hard when you’re a fighter on that kind of skid, and you’re taking on someone who’s on the rise such as Kopylov.

Kopylov has power in his strikes that can match Costa’s. He’s also got good footwork and a developing wrestling game on top of that. Costa needs the win here; however, Kopylov will make a strong statement by coming out on top with a strong performance. Given Kopylov’s rise and slowly developing all-roundness, I’m going to pick him via decision. (Prediction: Kopylov)

Ryan Jarrell: I am trying not to overthink this one, because when I do I find all these reasons why Kopylov wins. But my initial instinct was to lean Costa because of his boxing and power. Roman is definitely a wild card and has the tools to beat almost anyone at middleweight on any given night. But Paulo has fought the tougher competition and his only losses are to the absolute best in the division. I believe Costa will dictate where this fight takes place and his power will lead to him to a decision victory. (Prediction: Costa)

Consensus: 2-1 Costa

Lightweight: BMF Title: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Images: UFC.com & UFC YouTube

Pranav Pandey: These two warriors know each other like the back of their bruised hands. Both men have shown time and again that they can crank up the violence on command, and while we’ve seen nearly everything from these all-action veterans, there’s still something magnetic about watching them collide. Their last meeting was a fan-favorite classic filled with nonstop action.

Poirier is stepping into the Octagon one last time against the very man he’s already beaten twice. But don’t let that 2-0 record fool you; this is no victory lap. “The Diamond” is throwing himself into the fire once again, fully aware of how dangerous “Blessed” can be. Yes, Holloway is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, but let’s not kid ourselves. This is a different opponent, a different stage, and a different Max.

Like Poirier, Holloway doesn’t know how to take a backward step. He’s made a career out of throwing volume like a man possessed. And while I fully expect another chaotic war, I have a strong feeling it won’t go the distance. I think Holloway has absorbed more cumulative damage over the years, and that wear and tear might finally catch up to him. If Poirier stays disciplined and avoids diving into those adrenaline-fueled guillotines, I believe “The Diamond” gets the finish and the storybook ending he’s been chasing. (Prediction: Poirier)

Thomas Albano: Throughout my journey from teenhood to adulthood, I’ve watched the rises of Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, and I’ve watched their first two encounters in the Octagon. Now, I get to witness their third. These two have become my favorite fighters today, and in the words of Tim McGraw, I love it, I hate it, I want some more of it. I loved the battles between these two that have already happened. I love that Poirier gets to end his career in this kind of fight. But it stinks that one of these two is going to have to lose this matchup. I just hope it doesn’t end in a way where we’re going to talk about someone’s stock (namely Holloway since he’s still going to be fighting after this) dropping.

Now for the fight itself, this is the hardest pick of the night. Something might seem in the air that makes it feel like the third time is going to be the charm for Holloway. I don’t doubt that and wouldn’t put it past Holloway to win this; however, I have my concerns. Dana White had some skepticism about Holloway in terms of his size when first trying out lightweight – back when he and Poirier fought for the second time. Holloway looked more even in terms of size when he fought Gaethje, but will Poirier still look like the bigger fighter when they match up again? My thoughts say yes – even with Holloway as the slightly taller fighter.

The concern for Holloway is if he’ll be able to work around Poirier’s reach. The concern for Poirier is if his chin can handle the boxing of Holloway. I could say Poirier has the edge if this one goes to the ground, but who am I kidding? This is NOT going to the ground unless someone gets a knockdown. This one’s tough, and I wouldn’t bet on this unless it’s a go the distance prop, but I’ll take Poirier to ride into the sunset with a win – either by a narrow unanimous decision (48-47s on all three cards?) or a controversial split decision. (Prediction: Poirier)

Ryan Jarrell: These are two of my all time favorite fighters so I’d love to say this fight ends in a draw so neither man takes a loss on their record. But that’s not going to happen. The last time these two fought was back in 2019 when Dustin won a unanimous decision over 5 exciting action packed rounds. It is safe to say that both men have evolved tremendously since that contest, so we may be in for absolute treat as fans for this hugely anticipated main event scrap. I belief this will be a very even matchup on the feet and I do expect it to stay on the feet for the majority of the fight. Ultimately, I think ‘The Diamond’ will have the more meaningful moments and land more significant strikes en route to a decision victory and sail off into retirement on a high note. (Prediction: Poirier)

Consensus: 3-0 Poirier

That’ll do it for our UFC 318 staff picks! What do you think? Do your predictions look similar? Let us know in the comments section!

Also, you can check out the full UFC 318 card below.

Main Card:

Lightweight: BMF Championship: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Welterweight: Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Middleweight: Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Early Preliminary Card: