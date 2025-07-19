UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 318 takes place tonight from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, lightweights Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will face off for the BMF title. While in the co-main event, Paulo Costa will take on Roman Kopylov in a middleweight matchup.

Elsewhere on the main card, Kevin Holland will face Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight; Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull will clash at featherweight; and Michael Johnson will face Daniel Zellhuber in a lightweight matchup. All fighters made weight at the weigh-ins.

Make sure to catch all the UFC 318 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Lightweight: BMF Championship: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber



Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Welterweight: Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Middleweight: Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Robert Valentin



Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey