UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 318 takes place tonight from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, lightweights Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will face off for the BMF title. While in the co-main event, Paulo Costa will take on Roman Kopylov in a middleweight matchup.
Elsewhere on the main card, Kevin Holland will face Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight; Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull will clash at featherweight; and Michael Johnson will face Daniel Zellhuber in a lightweight matchup. All fighters made weight at the weigh-ins.
Make sure to catch all the UFC 318 results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV
- Lightweight: BMF Championship: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
- Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
- Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+
- Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
- Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
- Welterweight: Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
- Middleweight: Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+
- Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
- Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski
- Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey
- Women’s Flyweight: Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari