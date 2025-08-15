UFC 319 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Du Plessis vs. Chimaev And More

UFC 319 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 16. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature Dricus Du Plessis taking on Khamzat Chimaev with the UFC middleweight championship on the line.

The co-main event will see the undefeated Lerone Murphy welcoming Aaron Pico to the Octagon.

The pay-per-view card will also feature Geoff Neal facing Carlos Prates, Jared Cannonier clashing with Michael “Venom” Page, and Tim Elliott meeting Kai Asakura.

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 319 as of August 15 at 9:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Middleweight Championship: Dricus Du Plessis (+215) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-265)

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy (+154) vs. Aaron Pico (-185)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal (+180) vs. Carlos Prates (-218)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (+180) vs. Michael Page (-218)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (+250) vs. Kai Asakura (-310)

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Baysangur Susurkaev (-950) vs. Eric Nolan (+625)

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (+180) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (-210)

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (+120) vs. Loopy Godinez (-142)

Lightweight: Chase Hooper (-325) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+260)

Early Preliminary Card: