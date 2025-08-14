UFC 319 Card Takes Hit with Fight Cancellation Two Days Before Event

The UFC 319 card suffered a late blow with a fight scrapped just two days before the event.

According to a recent report from BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton, the veteran lightweight clash between Diego Ferreira and King Green has been called off for reasons yet to be known. At this time, it remains uncertain whether the bout will be rescheduled for a future event.

Ferreira was slated to return to action at UFC 319 after a unanimous decision loss to Grant Dawson at UFC 311 this past January. The 40-year-old Brazilian is enduring one of the toughest stretches of his career, with a 2-4 run over his last six Octagon outings. He holds a 10-6 UFC record, with five of those victories coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Green last competed at UFC 313 this past March, suffering a brutal knockout defeat to Mauricio Ruffy. That setback followed a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 in July 2024. The 38-year-old American’s most recent victory came at UFC 300 against Jim Miller, but inconsistency has kept him from maintaining momentum. He currently boasts a UFC record of 13-12-1 with one no contest.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

What Does The Full UFC 319 Fight Card Look Like?

UFC 319 is set for this Saturday, August 16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Topping the bill, reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will put his belt on the line for a third time in a blockbuster showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

In the co-main event, featherweight contender Lerone Murphy takes on highly touted debutant Aaron Pico in a compelling matchup. The UFC 319 main card also features a welterweight clash between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates, a middleweight battle between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page, and a flyweight contest between Tim Elliott against former title challenger Kai Asakura.

FIGHT WEEK! #UFC319



🏆 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev 🐺



Who you got?! pic.twitter.com/DNdjk7Yg4Z — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 11, 2025

Here’s the confirmed lineup for UFC 319:

Main Card

Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middleweight title

Lerone Murphy vs, Aaron Pico; featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welterweight

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middleweight

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; flyweight

Preliminary Card