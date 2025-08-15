UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Full Weigh-In Results

We are just one day away from UFC 319, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMA News.

UFC 319 takes place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, featuring a number of noteworthy matchups, including a highly-anticipated middleweight title fight.

The UFC middleweight championship is on the line in the evening’s main event, as Dricus Du Plessis defends against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis, who made his UFC debut in October 2020, won the UFC middleweight title with a decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He has since retained the belt twice, defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and winning a rematch against Strickland at UFC 312.

Chimaev, who made his UFC debut in July 2020, has also quickly risen up the ranks with his impressive performances. He earned this title shot with a finish of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October.

The co-main event will see the undefeated Lerone Murphy, coming in off a win over Josh Emmett, face a man who will be making his UFC debut — Bellator veteran Aaron Pico.

The main card will also feature a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates, a middleweight battle between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page, and a flyweight fight featuring Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura.

UFC 319 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 319 takes place Saturday, August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

See above to watch the UFC 319 Weigh-In Show (beginning at 9:50 a.m. ET), and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Middleweight Championship: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

Early Preliminary Card: