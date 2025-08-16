UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 319 takes place tonight from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Dricus du Plessis will look to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev. While in the co-main event, Lerone Murphy will take on Aaron Pico in a featherweight matchup.

Elsewhere on the main card, Geoff Neal will face Carlos Prates at welterweight; Jared Cannonier and Michael Page will clash at middleweight; and Kai Asakura will face Tim Elliot in a flyweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC 319 results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV

Middleweight Championship: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura



Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

Middleweight: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+/Disney+

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose

Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa