UFC 319: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC 319 takes place tonight from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, Dricus du Plessis will look to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev. While in the co-main event, Lerone Murphy will take on Aaron Pico in a featherweight matchup.
Elsewhere on the main card, Geoff Neal will face Carlos Prates at welterweight; Jared Cannonier and Michael Page will clash at middleweight; and Kai Asakura will face Tim Elliot in a flyweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC 319 results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card: 10PM ET On PPV
- Middleweight Championship: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates
- Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura
Preliminary Card: 8PM ET On ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+
- Middleweight: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
- Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez
- Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez
Early Preliminary Card: 6:00PM ET On ESPN+/Disney+
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose
- Women’s Flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa
- Flyweight: TUF Finale: Alibi Idiris vs. Joseph Morales