UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Staff Predictions

For the first time in six years, the UFC returns to the Windy City, as Chicago plays host to this Saturday’s UFC 319. Get yourself ready and in the know with another edition of MMA News staff fight predictions.

The event will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view on Saturday, August 16. The main card will begin at its usual 10pm ET start time, with preliminary card action kicking off at 6pm ET.

The main event will see an exciting and anticipated middleweight championship clash featuring defending champ Dricus Du Plessis facing challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Unbeaten in the UFC, Du Plessis originally claimed the title with a win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. Since then, he’s retained the title twice, defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last year and winning a rematch with Strickland at UFC 312 this past February.

Chimaev is undefeated and, just like Du Plessis, has risen up the middleweight ranks in impressive fashion since arriving to the UFC in 2020. Chimaev earned this title shot after his win at UFC 308, defeating former champion Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator.

The UFC 319 co-main event sees undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy welcome former Bellator prospect Aaron Pico to the Octagon.

Murphy has won eight in a row since his UFC debut went to a draw. He most recently defeated Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 105 this past April. This will be Pico’s first fight since defeating Henry Corrales at the PFL vs. Bellator event in February 2024.

The rest of the UFC 319 main card features a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates, a middleweight battle between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Michael “Venom” Page, and a flyweight fight featuring former title challengers Tim Elliott and Kai Asakura.

UFC 319: MMA News Staff Predictions

With UFC 319 just a couple of short days away, Ryan Jarrell, Pranav Pandey, and myself (Thomas Albano) have provided our picks for the fights that make up the main card.

Below, you can check out the current leaderboard through seven cards in 2025.

Pranav Pandey (22-15)

Thomas Albano (20-17) Ryan Jarrell (20-17)

And now, let’s take a look at everyone’s picks for UFC 319!

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Pranav Pandey: From my perspective, this one feels pretty straightforward. Yes, Asakura’s UFC debut ended in a crushing submission loss to Alexandre Pantoja, but that single setback doesn’t define his skill set. He brings championship experience and, in my opinion, has the striking tools to shut anyone’s lights out. The key will be keeping Elliott at bay and denying his relentless takedown attempts, which could prove tricky. Still, at 38 years old, Elliott faces a bigger question: can he match Asakura’s pace, power, and intensity over three rounds? Personally, I have my doubts. (Prediction: Asakura)

Thomas Albano: This is going to be fun. Kai Asakura may have come up short in his UFC debut, but a debut fight against one of the best champions in the sport, let alone the defending flyweight champion, was always going to be a tough task. But against an aging veteran like Tim Elliott? I definitely see Asakura displaying his full abilities that made him a champion in RIZIN on display here. It’s going to be a battle between Elliott’s wrestling game and Asakura’s striking – and with Asakura being the more well-rounded fighter in my eyes, it’s obvious where I lean to here. (Prediction: Asakura)

Ryan Jarrell: Father Time is undefeated and I expect that old saying to ring true in this scrap. Tim Elliot is closing in on 39 years old and that’s a big deal especially for a lighter weight class. Kai Asakura still must have a bad taste in his mouth from his UFC debut fight loss to the champion, Pantoja. Asakura is legit and coming in to his prime where Elliot is close to the end. No need to overthink this one, give me Asakura all day. (Prediction: Asakura)

Consensus: 3-0 Asakura

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Pranav Pandey: I’ll be honest, this matchup is tricky to predict. Both fighters are arguably past their peak, yet each still brings dangerous tools to the table. “Venom” retains his trademark flair for unpredictable, complex striking. Add in his nimble footwork, and he could give Cannonier plenty of problems. That said, “The Killa Gorilla” has only fallen short against the elite of the elite. His raw power and fight-ending shots could be the exact antidote to Page’s movement-heavy style. If Cannonier can cut off the cage and let his hands go, he might just put a stop to the Brit’s night. (Prediction: Cannonier)

Thomas Albano: This is an interesting battle between two fighters who are past their prime but still relevant in the middleweight contender scene. Cannonier obviously has got some strong wrestling, and while Page’s abilities in this area aren’t the strongest, we have seen him defend well before. And besides that, he’s going to have the reach and striking advantages here. MVP can still hit well for an older fighter, and I expect that his striking is going to do far better work than Cannonier’s grappling. I expect this one to go the distance, and I see MVP getting his hand raised. (Prediction: Page)

Ryan Jarrell: I am very excited to see this fight from a stylistic standpoint. Venom Page is coming up a weight class against a veteran fighter with heavy hands and a granite chin. I am very interested to see if his slick movement will be on point and allow him to evade the power shots of Cannonier for a full fifteen minutes. I expect the Killa Gorilla to land something big and if he cannot, he will use his grappling and strength advantage to help him win a decision. (Prediction: Cannonier)

Consensus: 2-1 Cannonier

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Pranav Pandey: They don’t call Neal “Handz of Steel” for nothing. The veteran slugger has made a career out of crashing parties with his heavy hands. That said, Neal has historically struggled against opponents with a significant reach advantage. Prates may have lost some momentum after his setback against Ian Garry, but “The Nightmare” remains a dangerous striker with the power to live up to his nickname. If he can impose his range and keep Neal at the end of his shots, Prates could find himself right back in the win column. (Prediction: Prates)

Thomas Albano: This is going to be Carlos Prates’ first fight since his undefeated record was ended at the hands of Ian Machado Garry. Prates could have been undefeated if it wasn’t for not doing enough when he had Garry down in the fight’s last minute in a bad way. The fight showed that while Prates wasn’t the better man on that night, he can still be a dangerous fighter. And given the power we’ve seen from Geoff Neal, this makes this fight more intriguing. I expect Prates will use his reach advantage to keep distance and land a powerful blow that does damage, gaining back any momentum lost with a solid finish here. (Prediction: Prates)

Ryan Jarrell: Carlos Prates is one of the most exciting young fighters in the entire sport right now and has the fighting style to become your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter. He smokes heaters before weighing in and then throws heat come fight night. Geoff Neal is a dangerous veteran fighter who throws hard and likes a fire fight. I expect both men to have their moments early on before Prates lands a big shot that changes the trajectory of the fight from a fight of the night candidate to a violent and exciting TKO finish. (Prediction: Prates)

Consensus: 3-0 Prates

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Pranav Pandey: Murphy has been tearing through the featherweight division, riding a nine-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC, a run that speaks volumes about his skill and consistency. With wins over battle-tested names like Dan Ige, Josh Emmett, and Edson Barboza, “The Miracle” has proven to be a genuine problem for anyone at 145. That said, while he’s durable and experienced, I don’t quite see him as a complete fighter or a true knockout threat. His vulnerability in takedown defense could open the door for trouble, especially against someone like Pico.

Pico enters for his UFC debut carrying the pressure of high expectations, but also the confidence of being a reliable finisher. The real question is whether he can translate that finishing ability against an opponent of Murphy’s pedigree, a level he hasn’t faced before. In my opinion, if Pico leans on his strengths and executes with precision, he could turn some heads, but getting past Murphy won’t be easy. (Prediction: Pico)

Thomas Albano: Good on Aaron Pico to receive a major opportunity for his UFC debut after losing his initial opponent in Movsar Evloev. But let’s be clear; that’s a fight that shouldn’t have been made in the first place. Evloev should be getting a featherweight title shot next. But now that’s no longer an issue, and instead Pico must deal with another unbeaten featherweight in Lerone Murphy. Murphy’s coming into this fight off a win over Josh Emmett, and he’s going to be looking for a statement win here to give himself positioning in the title picture as well.

I think everyone riding Pico’s hype train needs to pump the breaks, however. Yes, he’s got knockout power and a strong wrestling background. But he was heavily hyped when he made his professional debut in Bellator, too, and that didn’t go well. Pico’s track record may have been OK for Bellator/PFL standards, but Murphy’s track record completely blows Pico’s out of the water. I believe in Murphy’s all-around game a lot more, and after the way fellow Bellator alums Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix have faired in their UFC debuts, I have a lot of doubts. This may be a dog walk. (Prediction: Murphy)

Ryan Jarrell: This is going to be an interesting fight because Lerone Murphy is extremely legit but fighting as the underdog against a debuting fighter in the UFC with a ton of hype behind him. Pico is very dangerous and has the capability of being a force in this division for a long time. We have seen hyped prospects underperform in their UFC debuts time and time again and I believe we will see it one more time at UFC 319. Murphy is too well rounded and has been fighting the better competition for quite some time now. I expect him to dictate where the fight takes place and fight intelligently throughout fifteen minutes en route to a safe decision victory. (Prediction: Murphy)

Consensus: 2-1 Murphy

Middleweight Title: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Pranav Pandey: This is the type of matchup that makes the entire MMA community hold its breath, and trust me, I’m just as hyped as you are. It’s the kind of clash shrouded in pure unpredictability. Chimaev has been an unstoppable wrecking ball since the moment he stepped into the Octagon, and I genuinely believe the danger he brings to Du Plessis is very real. But here’s where I disagree with the popular narrative: people are way too quick to write off “Stillknocks.” He’s not holding that belt by accident, and by the oddsmakers, he’s still not getting the credit a champion of his caliber deserves.

“Borz” thrives in one area above all, his relentless wrestling and takedown game. For Du Plessis, surviving that storm in the opening half of the fight will be absolutely critical, and in my opinion, if anyone has the grit to weather it, it’s DDP. Many see him as chaotic and unpredictable, but I’ve always believed there’s a method to that madness. I think the real turning point of this fight will reveal itself once we cross into the championship rounds. If Du Plessis can shut down Chimaev’s wrestling by that point, the momentum could swing violently in his favor. With Chimaev’s cardio still in question, the later rounds could be where DDP takes over and finishes the job. (Prediction: Du Plessis)

Thomas Albano: Those who know me know that I have been following Dricus Du Plessis since his days in EFC Africa in 2016. I’ve been a longtime member of the DDP hype train, but this is a fight I have been debating so much with myself about. And that’s because right now I think Khamzat Chimaev has the best shot out of anyone in the division to beat him. Plus, Chimaev has history on his side –the two other men who have beaten Robert Whittaker at 185 before him (Israel Adesanya and DDP [I said before Chimaev, so Reinier de Ridder doesn’t count here]) have gone on to become champion.

Chimaev has such an amazing wrestling game, and I expect him to take DDP down right away and try to put him out as quickly as possible. That’s certainly going to be a problem for DDP, but if DDP weathers that early storm, is that going to be a problem for Chimaev? DDP’s last few fights have shown us that if the bout goes to championship rounds, he’s now able to go the full 25 minutes. Can Chimaev? The longer this fight goes, the more it favors the defending champion.

And all the pre-fight media stuff I’ve seen this, there’s something in the air. Something weird. Normally I get this feeling when a fighter is overconfident and doesn’t take their opponent seriously; that’s not what I’m getting from DDP. It feels like DDP has just the right amount of confidence from the other times he was counted out. It’s convinced others here to go with DDP…so since I’ve been a longtime member of his hype train, I should as well, shouldn’t I? (Prediction: Du Plessis)

Ryan Jarrell: This title fight is easily one of my most highly anticipated fights of the year. I cannot wait to see the chess match that takes place in this fight between two of the very best fighters on the planet right now. I expect Khamzat to start aggressive like he usually does, but will he be able to overwhelm the Champ and keep him playing defense like so many of his previous foes? I don’t expect that to be the case, as Du Plessis has proven to have the style and skillset to adapt to whomever he is fighting and find ways to fight the way he wants to. Dricus Du Plessis continues to prove the doubters wrong each and every time he climbs into the octagon and I don’t expect this fight to be any different. Dricus will weather the early storm and start to take over as the fight progresses and gets to the championship rounds. Ultimately, I see the champ winning on the scorecards in a fairly straightforward unanimous fashion. (Prediction: Du Plessis)

Consensus: 3-0 Du Plessis

That’ll do it for our UFC 319 staff picks! What do you think? Do your predictions look similar? Let us know in the comments section!

Also, you can check out the full UFC 319 card below.

Main Card:

Middleweight Championship: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose

Early Preliminary Card: