UFC 319 Adds Key Undercard Bouts Ahead Of Promotion’s Chicago Return

UFC 319 just leveled up as fresh matchups join an already stacked lineup.

The world’s premier MMA organization is gearing up for its return to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 16. Marking the ninth pay-per-view event of 2025, the card will be headlined by reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, who defends his title against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in a highly anticipated clash.

The UFC has already confirmed a thrilling co-main event featuring former 185-pound title challenger Jared Cannonier squaring off against striking specialist Michael “Venom” Page. Further building anticipation, the promotion recently announced a fresh slate of undercard matchups.

King Green, Edson Barboza Among Notable Names Set To Compete At UFC 319

King Green will aim to return to the win column at UFC 319 when he takes on fellow lightweight veteran Diego Ferreira. Green has endured an up-and-down stretch recently, going 3-3 over his past six appearances inside the Octagon. Ferreira, too, is looking to rebound, entering the bout off a loss and holding a 2-4 record in his last six fights.

The card will also feature the return of Edson Barboza to the lightweight division after an extended stint at featherweight. “Junior” has endured a grueling run in recent years, posting a 5-8 record over his last 13 bouts. He now meets Drakkar Klose, who is looking to bounce back after a setback in his most recent outing halted what had been a promising four-fight win streak.

The UFC 319 lineup will also feature an exciting welterweight clash between rising contenders Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev. “The Butcher” enters the bout riding a five-fight unbeaten streak, having most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Randy Brown in December. Meanwhile, Ruziboev carries solid momentum of his own, coming off consecutive victories as he looks to continue climbing the ranks.

Additionally, the August card is set to showcase a women’s flyweight showdown between Karine Silva and JJ Aldrich. Also on tap is a strawweight bout, as former champion Jessica Andrade squares off against rising contender Loopy Godinez.

Check out the officially confirmed lineup for UFC 319 so far:

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middleweight title

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael “Venom” Page; middleweight

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; flyweight

King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; lightweight

Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; lightweight

Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev; welterweight

Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez; lightweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middleweight

Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; women’s flyweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez; strawweight