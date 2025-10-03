UFC 320 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Ankalaev vs. Pereira, Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen, And More

UFC 320 is almost here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 4. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 10PM ET/7PM PT, with preliminary action starting at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature a UFC light heavyweight championship rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

The co-main event will see the Merab Dvalishvili put the UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Cory Sandhagen.

The pay-per-view card will also feature Jiri Prochazka taking on Khalil Rountree Jr., Josh Emmett facing Youssef Zalal, and Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer.

UFC 320: Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 320 as of October 4 at 8:30pm ET, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Magomed Ankalaev (-265) vs. Alex Pereira (+215)

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili (-440) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+340)

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka (-205) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+170)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+360) vs. Youssef Zalal (-470)

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov (+200) vs. Joe Pyfer (-245)

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier (-1800) vs. Treston Vines (+1000)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (-325) vs. Andre Muniz (+260)

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez (+370) vs. Farid Basharat (-485)

Catchweight: Daniel Santos (-148) vs. Joosang Yoo (+124)

Early Preliminary Card: