UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 Full Weigh-In Results

We are just one day away from UFC 320, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMA News.

UFC 320 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a number of noteworthy names topped off with two title fights.

The main event will feature a light heavyweight championship rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. The two first met at UFC 313 in March, with Ankalaev completely stopping Pereira’s offense over 25 minutes to win the belt.

Ankalaev has won three straight and has not suffered a loss since dropping his UFC debut against Paul Craig in March 2018.

Pereira originally won the light heavyweight title by defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. He retained the gold three times, defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Prochazka in a short-notice rematch at UFC 303, and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Merab Dvalishvili defends the bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili won the belt at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 in September 2024, defeating Sean O’Malley by decision. He retained the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January and against O’Malley in a rematch at UFC 316 in June. Sandhagen has won four of his last five, earning this title shot with his finish of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines in May.

The main card will also feature Prochazka and Rountree Jr. in another light heavyweight clash, a featherweight fight featuring Josh Emmett and Youssef Zalal, and a middleweight matchup that sees Abus Magomedov take on Joe Pyfer.

UFC 320 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 320 takes place Saturday, October 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

See above to watch the UFC 320 Weigh-In Show (beginning at 11:50 a.m. ET), and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

Bantamweight Championship: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat

Featherweight: Daniel Santos vs. Joosang Yoo

Early Preliminary Card: