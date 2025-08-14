Patchy Mix Set For UFC 320 Return After Mario Bautista Spoiled His Octagon Debut

The UFC 320 lineup is starting to fall into place.

On Thursday, the promotion announced that Patchy Mix will make his return at UFC 320, where he’s set to welcome reigning KSW bantamweight champion Jakub Wikłacz for his Octagon debut.

Mix made his promotional debut at UFC 316 in June, but the night didn’t go his way as he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to rising contender Mario Bautista. Before that setback, “No Love” was riding a seven-fight winning streak in Bellator, where he reigned as bantamweight champion.

Mario Bautista ya suma su 7a victoria en UFC ‼️‼️ #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/SamarlXKk4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 8, 2025

The 31-year-old American boasts a professional record of 20-2, with 13 of those victories coming by submission.

Meanwhile, Wikłacz last competed at KSW 95 in June 2024, where he successfully defended his bantamweight crown with a second-round submission of Sebastian Przybysz. “Masa” is riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak and carries a professional record of 16-3-2, with 10 of those victories coming via submission.

Image: @jakub_wiklacz/Instagram

What Does The UFC 320 Fight Card Look Like So Far?

UFC 320 is set for October 4, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, headlined by a stacked title doubleheader. In the main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defends his belt in a rematch against former titleholder Alex Pereira, while the co-main features bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili making his third title defense of the year against Cory Sandhagen.

Adding more firepower to the main card, former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka faces dangerous striker Khalil Rountree Jr., while the lineup is strengthened by three intriguing middleweight clashes: Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer, Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz, and Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz.

Here’s the confirmed lineup for UFC 320:

Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Alex Pereira; light heavyweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Cory Sandhagen; bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree; light heavyweight

Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz; bantamweight

Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer; middleweight

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz; middleweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz; middleweight

Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker; women’s flyweight

Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos; women’s bantanweight

Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat; bantanweight

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford; welterweight