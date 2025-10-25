UFC 321 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Aspinall vs. Gane, Jandiroba vs. Dern, And More

UFC 321 is here, and we here at MMA News are here to provide you the latest on betting odds for the card.

The card takes place from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 25. The pay-per-view main card portion of the event will start at 2PM ET/11AM PT, with preliminary action starting at 10AM ET/7AM PT.

The headline attraction for the event will feature a UFC heavyweight championship matchup between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

The co-main event will see the vacant UFC women’s strawweight championship on the line as Virna Jandiroba rematches Mackenzie Dern.

The pay-per-view main card will also feature Umar Nurmagomedov taking on Mario Bautista, a heavyweight title eliminator with Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida, and Aleksandar Rakic facing Azamat Murzakanov.

UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC 321 as of the start of the event, courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall (-345) vs. Ciryl Gane (+275)

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba (+124) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-148)

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Mario Bautista (+455)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (+160) vs. Jailton Almeida (-192)

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic (-125) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (+105)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (-105) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-115)

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (-225) vs. JunYong Park (+185)

Lightweight: L’udovit Klein (-130) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (+110)

Heavyweight: Valter Walker (-390) vs. Louie Sutherland (+310)

Early Preliminary Card: