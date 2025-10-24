UFC 321 Full Weigh-In Results: Two Miss Weight

We are just one day away from UFC 321, and we’ve got the official weigh-in results for you here at MMA News.

UFC 321 takes place from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, featuring a number of noteworthy names topped off with two title fights.

The main event will see Tom Aspinall make his first defense as undisputed heavyweight champion, as he takes on Ciryl Gane. Aspinall became interim champion with a finish of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. He then retained the interim title by knocking out Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 before being promoted to undisputed champion following the (brief) retirement of Jon Jones.

Gane, a former UFC interim heavyweight champion himself, earned the title fight with a controversial decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310.

A new strawweight champion will be crowned in the co-main event, as Virna Jandiroba takes on Mackenzie Dern. This will be a rematch of their fight from UFC 256 in December 2020, which saw Dern get the judges’ nod.

Jandiroba has won five straight, and she has won six of seven since the loss to Dern. Dern has had her ups and downs since their first fight, but she enters this fight off two straight wins and three wins in her last five fights.

UFC 321 Weigh-In Video, Results

UFC 321 takes place Saturday, October 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main card begins at a special 2 PM ET/11 AM PT start time, with the preliminary card starting at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT.

See above to watch the UFC 321 Weigh-In Show, and check out the full results below.

Main Card:

Heavyweight Championship: Tom Aspinall (255) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (261.5) vs. Jailton Almeida (237)

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205.5)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (155.5)

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. JunYong Park (185.5)

Lightweight: L’udovit Klein (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)

Heavyweight: Valter Walker (244) vs. Louie Sutherland (264.5)

Early Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (147*)

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab (265) vs. Chris Barnett (261)

Flyweight: Azat Maksum (129**) vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5)

Women’s Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Mizuki (115)

*Delgado missed weight, penalty TBD

**Maksum missed weight, fined 30 percent of his purse