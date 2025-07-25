UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier De Ridder takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

Held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this is the 21st time in UFC history that the Octagon will touch down in Abu Dhabi. It last hosted UFC 308 in October, which saw Ilia Topuria knock out Max Holloway, and it will play host to UFC 321 this coming October — with a Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight championship main event.

This time around, however, UFC Abu Dhabi will be topped by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on former ONE Championship two-division champion Reinier De Ridder.

This is Whittaker’s first bout since suffering a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title eliminator at UFC 308. Chimaev, who injured Whittaker’s jaw in the fight, is expected to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC’s 185-pound gold on August 16 at UFC 319. RDR is on a four-fight win streak and is 3-0 in the Octagon, ending the undefeated streak of blue-chip prospect Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines in May.

Elsewhere, the likes of Petr Yan, Shara Magomedov, Asu Almabayev, Nikita Krylov, and Bryce Mitchell will all be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder takes place on Saturday, July 26, at the Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card begins at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

See below for videos from the UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins and full results.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Reinier De Ridder (186)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (135)

Middleweight: Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Flyweight: Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125.5)

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

Preliminary Card: