UFC Atlanta Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley Card

UFC Atlanta is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, June 14, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman returns to the Octagon after a little less than two years away, as he takes on rising contender Joaquin Buckley.

Also making the walk on Saturday will include Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick (who compete in the women’s flyweight co-main event), as well as Edmen Shahbazyan, Cody Garbrandt and Alonzo Menifield.

UFC Atlanta: Usman vs. Buckley Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Atlanta (as of 2pm ET on 6/14), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

Kamaru Usman (+200) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-245)

Rose Namajunas (-230) vs. Miranda Maverick (+190)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-148) vs. Andre Petroski (+124)

Cody Garbrandt (+210) vs. Raoni Barcelos (-258)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-1050) vs. Cody Brundage (+675)

Alonzo Menifield (+500) vs. Oumar Sy (-700)

Preliminary Card: