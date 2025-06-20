UFC Baku Weigh-In Results: No Misses, One Late Catchweight Adjustment

The countdown to UFC Baku is almost over. All fighters have stepped on the scale, and we’ve got the final weigh-in results right here at MMA News.

The UFC is set to break new ground this Saturday, June 21, as it makes its debut in Azerbaijan, bringing a stacked Fight Night card to the Baku Crystal Hall.

Image: @ufc/X

UFC Baku will be headlined by a crucial showdown between top light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. Originally scheduled to collide at UFC 303 in June 2024, their matchup was shelved after “The War Horse” was handed a suspension for testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid DHEA.

The duo was rebooked to headline UFC Kansas City this past April, but the bout was once again postponed when Hill was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features a compelling lightweight clash between Rafael Fiziev and rising prospect Ignacio Bahamondes. Elsewhere on the main card, former interim heavyweight title challenger Curtis Blaydes returns to welcome promotional newcomer Rizvan Kuniev.

Ahead of UFC Baku, the official weigh-ins took place Friday morning at the UFC host hotel in Azerbaijan, where headliners Hill and Rountree Jr. successfully hit the non-title light heavyweight limit at 206 pounds. While Fiziev and Bahamondes each came in on point at 155.5 pounds, making their fight official without issue.

However, the weigh-ins did feature a late change, as the scheduled lightweight bout between Myktybek Orolbai and Octagon debutant Tofiq Musayev was shifted to a catchweight of 165 pounds for undisclosed reasons. Musayev weighed in at 163 pounds, while Orolbai hit the agreed limit exactly at 165.

UFC Baku Complete Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (206) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (206)

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (155.5)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (258) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)

Catchweight: Tofiq Musayev (163) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (165)

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (155) vs. Nikolas Motta (155.5)

Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Bogdan Grad (146)

Preliminary Card