“My skill is higher than the champion. That’s not a doubt at all” – UFC Contender Ready to Dethrone the Champ

Tatsuro Taira is ready for a crack at reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Following a closely contested split decision loss against Brandon Royval in October, Taira bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, scoring a dominant submission victory against rising 125-pound prospect Hyun Sung Park.

Taira forced Park to tap out just 66 seconds into the second round of their Fight Night headliner, solidifying his spot as the division’s sixth-ranked contender and potentially setting a stage for a clash with Pantoja.

“I 100% believe my skill is higher than the champion,” Taira told reporters during the UFC Vegas 108 post-fight press conference. “That’s not a doubt at all.”

Tatsuro Taira was unfazed by the late-notice change in opponent at UFC Vegas 108

Originally, Taira was scheduled to face fellow flyweight contender Amir Albazi, but ‘The Prince’ was ruled out of Saturday’s main event after not being medically cleared to compete. Instead, Taira fought Park, who entered their matchup with an unblemished 10-0 record.

“The opponent changed,” Taira added. “It was Hyun Sung Park, I knew him from winning the Road to UFC, but I’m the best in the flyweight [division]. I’m very confident and I believe that I’m the best, so not a huge issue for me.”

Taira’s performance against Park was especially impressive considering he’d just suffered his first career loss 10 months prior.

“From my last fight I learned my weakness,” Taira said of his loss to Royval. “But my team, everyone from my team still believed that I would be a champion, so I just kept working hard, promising that I’ll be back.”

Overall, Taira is 17-1 with five of his seven wins inside the Octagon coming inside the distance.