UFC Expands Australian Footprint: New 5-Event Deal Brings MMA and WWE to Perth

The UFC is set to strengthen its presence in Perth, Australia, as part of a new deal between TKO Group Holdings—the parent company of both the UFC and WWE—and the Western Australian Government.

According to The West Australian, this agreement will bring five major events to the region over the next 18 months, solidifying Western Australia as a key destination for combat sports.

Under the terms of the deal, RAC Arena will host a UFC Fight Night later this year, building on the success of previous UFC events in Perth. This marks a significant step forward for the promotion in Australia, as Perth continues to emerge as a premier location for international MMA events.

The agreement also includes four additional events, with WWE set to hold multiple shows at RAC Arena as part of the partnership.

This development reflects the growing demand for high-profile combat sports in Australia and highlights TKO Group Holdings’ commitment to expanding its footprint in the region. With Perth already playing host to memorable UFC cards in the past, fans can expect more thrilling action in the months ahead.

UFC in Perth

Perth, Australia, has hosted three major UFC events to date, each making a significant impact on the city’s reputation as a destination for mixed martial arts:

UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold (February 11, 2018)

This was Perth’s first UFC event and marked the city’s debut on the global MMA stage after Western Australia lifted its ban on cage fighting. The main event featured Yoel Romero defeating Luke Rockhold via third-round KO in a catchweight bout after Romero missed the middleweight limit. The event drew 12,437 spectators to RAC Arena and showcased rising stars like Israel Adesanya, who made his UFC debut with a TKO victory over Rob Wilkinson.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (February 12, 2023)

This record-breaking event featured a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski, with Makhachev winning via unanimous decision. UFC 284 set attendance and revenue records at RAC Arena and delivered an estimated $42.8 million in economic benefits to Perth. It also included key fights like Yair Rodríguez defeating Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title.

UFC 305: du Plessis vs. Adesanya (August 18, 2024)

The third event in Perth featured a historic middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, with du Plessis winning via submission in the fourth round. This event marked the start of a multi-year partnership between the UFC and the Western Australian Government to bring more events to Perth.