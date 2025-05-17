UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales Preview, How to Watch

UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday with a welterweight contest featuring former title challenger Gilbert Burns facing undefeated prospect Michael Morales in the main event.

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada Broadcast: ESPN+ (Main Card: 7:00 PM ET, Prelims: 4:00 PM ET)

ESPN+ (Main Card: 7:00 PM ET, Prelims: 4:00 PM ET) Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales (Welterweight)

Burns (22-8) enters the contest looking to halt a three-fight slide against top-tier competition, while Morales (17-0) aims to build on his first-round victory over Neil Magny from August of last year and continue his ascent in the division.

Main Card Bouts:

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato (Light Heavyweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos (Lightweight)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (Middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa (Featherweight)

Undercard Highlights:

Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises (Lightweight)

Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa (Women’s Bantamweight)

Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro (Women’s Strawweight)

The event was originally reported to take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar before being relocated to the UFC Apex facility. This bout represents a critical juncture for both competitors—Burns needs a victory to maintain his standing in the welterweight division, while Morales has an opportunity to secure the most significant win of his professional career.

Current betting odds favor Morales (-700) over Burns (+500), indicating the market’s assessment of the younger fighter’s momentum against Burns’ recent competitive setbacks.