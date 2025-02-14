UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues Weigh-In Results: One Fight Canceled

UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

After staging its latest pay-per-view Down Under in Sydney last weekend, the mixed martial arts leader is back at its home base of the Apex.

Headlining will once again be the middleweights, as perennial main-eventer and former title challenger Jared Cannonier looks to stall the surge of another rising name at 185 pounds in Gregory Rodrigues.

Elsewhere, the likes of featherweight contender Calvin Kattar, once-highly touted middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan, and strawweight veteran Angela Hill will be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues takes place on Saturday, February 15, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

See above for a replay of the weigh-ins via MMA Junkie, and check out the results below.

Main Card:

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (185.5lbs) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186lbs)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (146lbs) vs. Youssef Zalal (146lbs)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5lbs) vs. Dylan Budka (186lbs)

Lightweight: Ismail Bonfim (156lbs) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156lbs)

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5lbs) vs. Andre Petroski (186lbs)

Featherweight: Connor Matthews (146lbs) vs. Jose Delgado (146lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill (115.5lbs) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5lbs)

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev*

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam (126lbs) vs. Jesus Aguilar (125.5lbs)

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (170.5lbs) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5lbs)

Bantamweight: Vince Morales (136lbs) vs. Elijah Smith (135.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes (266lbs) vs. Valter Walker (245lbs)

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila (135.5lbs) vs. Julia Cavalcanti (134.5lbs)

*The lightweight bout between Jared Gordon and Mashrabjon Ruzibaev was canceled due to an issue with the latter.