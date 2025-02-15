UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Jared Cannonier TKOs Gregory Rodrigues 

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, middleweights Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues clashed. While in the co-main event, Calvin Kattar faced Youssef Zalal in a featherweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card
- Middleweight: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO: R4, 0.21
- Featherweight: Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka via TKO: R1, 1:35
- Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 5:00
- Middleweight: Andre Petroski def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Preliminary Card
- Featherweight: Jose Delgado def. Connor Matthews via KO: R1, 2.58
- Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill def. Ketlen Souza via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Flyweight: Rafael Estevam def. Jesus Aguilar via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams via submission: R2, 4.58
- Bantamweight: Elijah Smith def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Heavyweight: Valter Walker def. Don’Tale Mayes via submission: R1, 1.17
- Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Cavalcanti def. Julia Avila def via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Preliminary Card Highlights
Valter Walker def. Don’Tale Mayes
In this heavyweight bout, Valter Walker took just over a minute to submit Don’Tale Mayes with a heel hook.
Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams
Gabriel Bonfim got the win via submission against Khaos Williams in this welterweight bout.
Jose Delgado def. Connor Matthews
In this featherweight bout, Jose Delgado earned a KO of Connor Matthews in the first round.
Main Card Highlights
Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim
Nazim Sadykhov was awarded the victory over Ismael Bonfim after the latter sustained an eye injury, causing the cageside doctor to call off the fight.
Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka
In this middleweight bout, Edmen Shahbazyan took just over 90 seconds to stop Dylan Budka.
Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar
In the co-main event, Youssef Zalal earned the win on the scorecards against Calvin Kattar.
Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues
In the main event, Jared Cannonier stopped Gregory Rodrigues in the fourth round of their middleweight bout.