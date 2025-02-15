UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Jared Cannonier TKOs Gregory Rodrigues 

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, middleweights Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues clashed. While in the co-main event, Calvin Kattar faced Youssef Zalal in a featherweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues via TKO: R4, 0.21

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka via TKO: R1, 1:35

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 5:00

Middleweight: Andre Petroski def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight: Jose Delgado def. Connor Matthews via KO: R1, 2.58

Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill def. Ketlen Souza via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam def. Jesus Aguilar via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams via submission: R2, 4.58

Bantamweight: Elijah Smith def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Heavyweight: Valter Walker def. Don’Tale Mayes via submission: R1, 1.17

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Cavalcanti def. Julia Avila def via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Preliminary Card Highlights

Valter Walker def. Don’Tale Mayes

In this heavyweight bout, Valter Walker took just over a minute to submit Don’Tale Mayes with a heel hook.

Valter Walker got another heel hook submission win 🔥 #UFCVegas302 pic.twitter.com/QgASVk9RXH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 15, 2025

Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams

Gabriel Bonfim got the win via submission against Khaos Williams in this welterweight bout.

Gabriel Bonfim put Khaos Williams to sleep 😳 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/XIZE1afGhp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 15, 2025

Jose Delgado def. Connor Matthews

In this featherweight bout, Jose Delgado earned a KO of Connor Matthews in the first round.

Jose Miguel Delgado with a statement win in his debut 💥 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/DMFIFUckiR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 15, 2025

Main Card Highlights

Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim

Nazim Sadykhov was awarded the victory over Ismael Bonfim after the latter sustained an eye injury, causing the cageside doctor to call off the fight.

This fight has been ended due to doctor stoppage.



Nazim Sadykhov is leaving #UFCVegas102 with the victory! pic.twitter.com/MpgIvioobz — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2025

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka

In this middleweight bout, Edmen Shahbazyan took just over 90 seconds to stop Dylan Budka.

THE SOUND OF THIS RIGHT HAND FROM EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN 💥 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/4WZDAqaofl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2025

Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar

In the co-main event, Youssef Zalal earned the win on the scorecards against Calvin Kattar.

Win streak extended to 4 🔥@MoroccanDevil45 is leaving #UFCVegas102 with the unanimous decision victory! pic.twitter.com/2D8XNdXewU — UFC (@ufc) February 16, 2025

Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues

In the main event, Jared Cannonier stopped Gregory Rodrigues in the fourth round of their middleweight bout.

Robocop survived this ground and pound to end round 3 👀 #UFCVegas102 pic.twitter.com/fekZLWSyuq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2025