UFC Fight Night: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Results & Highlights

UFC Fight Night: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes (aka UFC Perth) takes place on Saturday, September 27, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!

After a weekend off following the third annual Noche UFC event, the UFC returns to Australia, touching down in the city of Perth for the fourth time — and the first time a UFC Fight Night card is being held at the RAC Arena.

In the main event, the up-and-coming Carlos Ulberg will look to continue his long winning streak as he takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes. Ulberg has won every bout since dropping his UFC debut, coming into tonight with a 13-1 pro MMA record. He most recently knocked off former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London in March. Reyes, meanwhile, has won three straight since a return from a longer-than-normal layoff, most recently stopping Nikita Krylov at UFC 314.

The co-main event will also feature light heavyweight action as Jimmy Crute takes on Ivan Erslan. Crute submitted Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318 in July, marking his first win in the Octagon since 2020. Erslan is still searching for his first UFC win after coming up short against Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling.

The main card will also feature Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras, Jake Matthews facing Neil Magny, and Tom Nolan taking on Charlie Campbell.

If you miss any of the action, check here for all the results and highlights from the action in Perth!

UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs. Reyes Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Welterweight: Jake Matthews. vs Neil Magny

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Middleweight: Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Women’s Bantamweight: Michelle Montague def. Luana Carolina (29-26, 30-25, 30-26)

Heavyweight: Brando Pericic def. Elisha Ellison via KO (R1, 1:55)

Women’s Strawweight: Alexia Thainara def. Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

