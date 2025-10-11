UFC Fight Night: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot Results & Highlights (4PM ET)

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Mateusz Gamrot, who steps in on short notice to replace Rafael Fiziev. In the co-main event, former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo continues his bantamweight campaign against Montel Jackson.

Stay tuned here for all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET)

Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot Bantamweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Welterweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Vicente Luque

Joel Alvarez vs. Vicente Luque Heavyweight bout: Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto Featherweight bout: Kaan Ofli vs. Ricardo Ramos

Kaan Ofli vs. Ricardo Ramos Featherweight bout: Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4PM ET)