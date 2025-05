UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Results & Highlights (7PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will clash. While in the co-main event, Reinier de Ridder will face Bo Nickal in a middleweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN2, 10PM ET):

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Serhiy Sidey vs. Cameron Smotherman

Mason Jones vs. Jeremy Stephens

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET):

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Azamat Bekoev vs. Ryan Loder

Gillian Robertson vs. Marina Rodriguez

Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Petersen