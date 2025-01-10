UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Weigh-In Live Stream & Results

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results!

Before heading to Los Angeles to stage its first pay-per-view of 2025 next weekend, the mixed martial arts leader has Fight Night business to attend to at the Apex to kick off the new year.

The main event presents an opportunity for strawweight Mackenzie Dern to avenge the first loss of her professional career from back in 2019. She’s set to open her year against a former opponent and fellow top 10 contender in Amanda Ribas.

Before that, the likes of welterweight veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio, ranked middleweight Chris Curtis, and knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan will all be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas takes place on Saturday, January 11, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

See above for a live stream of the weigh-ins via MMA Junkie, and check out the full results below!

Main Card:

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Middleweight: César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Welterweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Uroš Medić

Preliminary Card: