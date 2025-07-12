UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira will clash. While in the co-main event, Stephen Thompson will face off with Gabriel Bonfim in a welterweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ESPN, 9PM ET):
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Stephen Thompson
- Steve Garcia vs. Calvin Kattar
- Morgan Charriere vs. Nate Landwehr
- Austen Lane vs. Vitor Petrino
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6PM ET):
- Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin
- Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
- Eduarda Moura vs. Lauren Murphy
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
- Mike Davis vs. Mitch Ramirez
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez