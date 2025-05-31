UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber Live Results & Highlights

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, women’s flyweights Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will clash. While in the co-main event, Mateusz Gamrot will face off with Ludovit Klein in a lightweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 9PM ET):

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Macy Chiasson vs. Ketlen Vieira

Dusko Todorovic vs. Zachary Reese

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30PM ET):

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt

Michael Aswell vs. Bolaji Oki