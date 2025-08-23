UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Results & Highlights

UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang (aka UFC Shanghai) takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 23, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!
After a pay-per-view card in Chicago that saw the crowning of a new UFC middleweight champion, the MMA leader touches down on mainland China for the first time since 2017, following a Fight Night held in Macau last November.
The main event will see Johnny Walker battling Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight battle. Walker is looking to get back on track after going winless in his last three fights — two against current light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and one against Volkan Oezdemir. Mingyang, meanwhile, is 3-0 in the Octagon since coming in off Road to UFC, finishing Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz, and Anthony Smith.
The co-main event will be a 153-pound catchweight contest featuring former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Ortega has lost three of his last four, while Sterling is 1-1 since moving up to 145. This fight was scheduled to take place at featherweight, but weight cut complications on Ortega’s side caused the move — with some fearing this fight shouldn’t happen at all.
The rest of the main card will see a heavyweight battle between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, a flyweight featuring featuring Su Mudaerij and Kevin Borjas, and a welterweight matchup that sees Taiyilake Nueraji taking on Keifer Crosbie.
If you can’t watch the action, check here for all the results and highlights from the action in Shanghai!
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Mingyang Results & Highlights
Main Card:
- Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
- Catchweight (153 lbs): Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas
- Welterweight: Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie
Preliminary Card:
- Lightweight: Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young
- Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson
- Lightweight: Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard
- Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira via TKO (R1, 0:43)
- Featherweight: Yi Zha def. Westin Wilson via KO (R1, 0:37)
- Bantamweight: You Su-young def. Xiao Long via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Light Heavyweight: Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (Ezekiel choke) (R1, 2:45)