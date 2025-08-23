UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Results & Highlights

UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang (aka UFC Shanghai) takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 23, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!

After a pay-per-view card in Chicago that saw the crowning of a new UFC middleweight champion, the MMA leader touches down on mainland China for the first time since 2017, following a Fight Night held in Macau last November.

The main event will see Johnny Walker battling Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight battle. Walker is looking to get back on track after going winless in his last three fights — two against current light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and one against Volkan Oezdemir. Mingyang, meanwhile, is 3-0 in the Octagon since coming in off Road to UFC, finishing Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz, and Anthony Smith.

The co-main event will be a 153-pound catchweight contest featuring former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Ortega has lost three of his last four, while Sterling is 1-1 since moving up to 145. This fight was scheduled to take place at featherweight, but weight cut complications on Ortega’s side caused the move — with some fearing this fight shouldn’t happen at all.

The rest of the main card will see a heavyweight battle between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, a flyweight featuring featuring Su Mudaerij and Kevin Borjas, and a welterweight matchup that sees Taiyilake Nueraji taking on Keifer Crosbie.

If you can’t watch the action, check here for all the results and highlights from the action in Shanghai!

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Mingyang Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

Catchweight (153 lbs): Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Welterweight: Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young

Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira via TKO (R1, 0:43)

Featherweight: Yi Zha def. Westin Wilson via KO (R1, 0:37)

Bantamweight: You Su-young def. Xiao Long via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Light Heavyweight: Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (Ezekiel choke) (R1, 2:45)

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

STARTING OFF FAST WITH THE SUBMISSION 💥



Uran Satybaldiev sinks in the Ezekiel choke to kick off #UFCShanghai 🤯



[ LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Er2OepEJL2 — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

That's how Uran Satybaldiev is celebrating after his first UFC win 😅



[ UFC Shanghai | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/KLtPUUMLgn — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

Xiao Long vs. You Su-young

THROWIN' 'BOWS TO END THE FIGHT 😤



[ #UFCShanghai | Xiao Long | SuYoungYou | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/Dtx1aN8MWX — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

It goes to the scorecards! ✍️



SuYoung You walks out with the UD at #UFCShanghai!



[ LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/gmpmcQKKfi — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

Yi Zha vs. Westin Wilson

Making a STATEMENT in Shanghai 😤



YiZha comes out HOT and grabs the first round knockout 🫡



[ #UFCShanghai | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/5kd21OOzcb — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus

WELCOME BACK TO THE UFC WITH A KO 👊@KyleDaukaus' comeback starts with a knockout in under a minute ⏰



[ #UFCShanghai | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/lm9qa1djOA — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson

Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang