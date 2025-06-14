UFC Fight Night: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley Results & Highlights (7PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, welterweights Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley will clash. While in the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will face off with Miranda Maverick in a women’s flyweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ESPN, 10PM ET):
- Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Miranda Maverick vs. Rose Namajunas
- Andre Petroski vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET):
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig
- Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
- Kris Moutinho vs. Malcolm Wellmaker
- Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
- Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman
- Ange Loosa vs. Phil Rowe
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth