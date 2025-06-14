UFC Fight Night: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley Results & Highlights (7PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, welterweights Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley will clash. While in the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will face off with Miranda Maverick in a women’s flyweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN, 10PM ET):

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Miranda Maverick vs. Rose Namajunas

Andre Petroski vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Raoni Barcelos vs. Cody Garbrandt

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET):

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Kris Moutinho vs. Malcolm Wellmaker

Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman

Ange Loosa vs. Phil Rowe