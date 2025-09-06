UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Results & Highlights (12PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will clash. While in the co-main event, Benoit Saint Denis will face off with Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight matchup.

There was one weight miss at the weigh-ins, with Losene Keita exceeding the 146-pound featherweight limit, leading to the cancellation of his main card fight with Patricio Pitbull.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 3PM ET):

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Lightweight bout: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig

Lightweight bout: Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones

Welterweight bout: Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee

Featherweight bout: William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 12PM ET):

Light Heavyweight bout: Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija

Lightweight bout: Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes

Welterweight bout: Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters

Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek

Welterweight bout: Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov