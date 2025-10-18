UFC Fight Night: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen Results & Highlights (4PM ET)

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder takes on Brendan Allen in a middleweight bout. In the co-main event, Kevin Holland faces off with Mike Malott in a welterweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET):
- Middleweight bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
- Welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
- Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Women’s flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Bantamweight bout: Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng
- Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Kyle Nelson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4PM ET):
- Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant vs. Charles Jourdain
- Flyweight bout: HyunSung Park vs. Bruno Silva
- Middleweight bout: Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos
- Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Kyle Prepolec
- Women’s strawweight bout: Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
- Middleweight bout: Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa