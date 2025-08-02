UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park Results & Highlights (6PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, flyweights Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park will clash. While in the co-main event, Mateusz Rębecki will face off with Chris Duncan in a lightweight matchup.
Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 9PM ET):
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park
- Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Nora Cornolle vs. Karol Rosa
- Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 6PM ET):
- Nathan Fletcher vs. Rinya Nakamura
- Tresean Gore vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
- Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
- Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis