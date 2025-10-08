Former UFC Fighter Suman Mokhtarian Killed In Sydney Amid Reported Gang-Related Attack

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has sadly passed away.

On Wednesday, The Daily Telegraph first reported that Mokhtarian was shot dead in Riverstone, New South Wales, Sydney, around 6 P.M. local time, suffering gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and tried to save him, but tragically, he could not be revived.

#BREAKING – A man has been shot dead in a broad daylight attack in Riverstone, in Sydney’s northwest.



More: https://t.co/J4vSmLDTbs pic.twitter.com/ngplnA6iKE — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) October 8, 2025

According to reports, Mokhtarian was out for an evening walk when bystanders heard multiple gunshots fired from a red Audi. New South Wales police are investigating the incident and remain on the lookout for the shooter, with authorities suggesting the attack may have been targeted or linked to gang activity.

Tragically, this was not the first time the late 33-year-old fighter’s life was threatened. In February 2024, a gunman, disguised as a delivery worker, allegedly tried to shoot Mokhtarian outside Australian Top Team in Wentworthville, firing at close range while children’s classes were underway.

Additionally, in April, authorities in New South Wales canceled the inaugural event of the upstart Dark Matter Fighting Championship, where Suman Mokhtarian was scheduled to coach multiple fighters, due to concerns over a possible gang-related attack.

Image: @Suman_att/X

What Was Suman Mokhtarian’s MMA Record?

Suman Mokhtarian competed in Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter as a member of Team Miocic in the featherweight division. Although he lost his opening bout against Ricky Steele via unanimous decision, the UFC still saw enough potential to offer him a contract.

Mokhtarian made his Octagon debut at UFC Adelaide in December 2018, suffering a first-round knockout at the hands of Sodiq Yusuff. The Australian returned a year later at UFC Busan, where he faced SeungWoo Choi and lost via unanimous decision, which ultimately became the final fight of his MMA career.

Mokhtarian held a professional MMA record of 8-2, with six of those victories coming by submission.