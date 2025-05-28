UFC Legend Slams Jon Jones: ‘Champ Shouldn’t Dictate Terms – He Must Be Held Accountable’ says Former Titleholder

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock has never been shy about speaking his mind, and this week he’s set his sights on another legend: Jon Jones. If there’s one thing fight fans know about Ken Shamrock, it’s that he’s never been one to pull his punches – inside or outside the cage. Now, the UFC Hall of Famer is landing verbal jabs at Jon Jones, calling out the heavyweight champ for playing matchmaker with his own career. In classic Shamrock style, he’s not asking politely, he’s demanding accountability, and he’s not afraid to ruffle a few feathers along the way.

Ken Shamrock talks Jon Jones

In a recent interview wih PokerScout, Shamrock didn’t mince words, saying, “It just feels like you should not ever let a world champion be able to dictate terms.” According to Shamrock, even the biggest stars in the sport shouldn’t get to pick and choose their opponents, no matter how many belts are hanging in their closet.

For those who need a refresher, Ken Shamrock is one of the original faces of mixed martial arts. He was a pioneer in the early days of the UFC, known for his grappling and willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. Shamrock’s battles with Royce Gracie and Tito Ortiz are the stuff of MMA legend, and he helped lay the groundwork for the sport’s global explosion.

Shamrock’s comments come at a time when Jon Jones, widely considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, is under fire for his handling of the heavyweight title picture. Jones, who made a triumphant move up to heavyweight, has left the division in limbo refusing to fight. Meanwhile, interim champ Tom Aspinall has been tearing through opponents, making a strong case for a shot at the undisputed title.

But with Jon Jones reportedly uninterested in facing Aspinall, the UFC’s matchmaking has become a hot topic. Ken Shamrock says that it’s up to the organization to keep things fair. “It is up to the organization to hold everybody accountable,” he insists. The UFC Hall of Fame athlete points out that while champions have earned some perks, those perks shouldn’t come at the expense of hungry contenders like Aspinall, who deserve their shot at glory.

Image: Jon Jones on Instagram

So, as the heavyweight division waits for clarity, Shamrock’s message is clear: being champion is about more than just holding a belt. It’s about facing the best, even if they’re the new kids on the block. And if the UFC wants to keep things interesting, maybe it’s time to remind everyone – yes, even Jon Jones – that nobody is above the game.