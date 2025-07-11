UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Texieira takes place on Saturday, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results.

Held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, this the seventh time in UFC history that the Octagon will touch down in Nashville. It most recently hosted a Fight Night card two years ago that saw Cory Sandhagen defeat Rob Font in the main event.

This time around, however, UFC Nashville will be topped by a heavyweight collision featuring former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and rising up-and-comer Tallison Teixeira.

The 40-year-old Lewis has won two of his last three fights and is looking to extend his record for the most knockout wins in UFC history. Teixeira, meanwhile, hopes to continue his climb up a weakened heavyweight scene with the biggest name he’s faced thus far.

Elsewhere, the likes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Calvin Kattar, Chris Curtis, and Lauren Murphy will all be in action.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira takes place on Saturday, July 12, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main card begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

One half of the main event is weighed in!💪

@TheBeast_UFC hits the scale at 261lbs



[ #UFCNashville LIVE on @ESPN & @ESPNPlus | SAT | 9pmET ] pic.twitter.com/TnCBoBB8aV — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2025

The #UFCNashville main event is LOCKED IN 👊



Tallison Teixiera weighs in at 259lbs



[ LIVE on @ESPN & @ESPNPlus | SAT | 9pmET ] pic.twitter.com/qmlxjKWVUe — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2025

Fatima Kline pesa 115.5 libras y da el peso! 💪 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/AbflVTlIF7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 11, 2025

See above for videos from the UFC Nashville weigh-ins and check out the results below.

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (261) vs. Tallison Teixeira (259)

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (171)

Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino (249) vs. Austen Lane (245)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146)

Light Heavyweight: Junior Tafa (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (206)

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr (146) vs. Morgan Charriere (146)

Preliminary Card: