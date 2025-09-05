UFC Paris Drops Major Featherweight Bout After Highly Touted Debutant Fails To Make Weight

The UFC Paris card has taken a significant hit.

The upcoming Fight Night card will see a high-stakes middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho in the main event, a bout carrying significant title ramifications. The UFC Paris co-main event will pit Benoit Saint Denis against Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight matchup

Popping off in Paris 🍾



It's officially #UFCParis fight week 👊 pic.twitter.com/jtarVRZYD8 — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2025

The rest of the card is packed with rising French talent, including a much anticipated featherweight clash between Patricio Pitbull and the highly touted two-division OKTAGON champion Losene Keita, who was set to make his UFC debut. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled ahead of the event.

At Friday’s official UFC Paris weigh-ins, Keita came in three pounds over the 146-pound featherweight limit, forcing the cancellation of his fight with Pitbull, who weighed in at 145 pounds.

#UFCWeighIn



Aïe.. Pesée ratée pour Losene Keita…



149 LBS au lieu de 145… ❌#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/bjULUMSSKK — CULTURE MMA (@CultureMMA_) September 5, 2025

Keita was coming off a five-fight winning streak, most recently competing at OKTAGON 65 in December 2024, where he scored a second-round TKO over Ronald Paradeiser to successfully defend his lightweight title. The 27-year-old Belgian boasts a 16-1 professional record, including 10 wins by knockout.

Image: @keitaplusser/Instagram

UFC Paris Complete Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov (185) vs. Caio Borralho (185)

Lightweight bout: Benoit Saint Denis (155) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (156)

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Paul Craig (205)

Lightweight bout: Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Welterweight bout: Axel Sola (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170)

Featherweight bout: Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Losene Keita (149)*

Preliminary Card

Featherweight bout: William Gomis (145) vs. Robert Ruchala (146)

Light Heavyweight bout: Oumar Sy (206) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (206)

Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura (256) vs. Ante Delija (239)

Lightweight bout: Harry Hardwick (156) vs. Kaue Fernandes (155)

Welterweight bout: Sam Patterson (170) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares (186) vs. Robert Bryczek (186)

Welterweight bout: Andreas Gustafsson (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (170)

Strawweight bout: Shauna Bannon (116) vs. Sam Hughes (116)

*Losene Keita came in over the 146-pound featherweight limit, leading to the cancellation of his bout with Patricio Pitbull.