UFC Perth Suffers Late Setback As Co-Main Event Bout Removed From Lineup Due To Injury

The UFC Perth event has undergone a major shake-up.

The UFC is gearing up for its second trip of the year to the “Land Down Under”, with a Fight Night event, UFC Perth, set to go down on September 28 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

On Thursday, the promotion revealed that the light heavyweight clash between Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan, originally slated as the co-main event of the upcoming Fight Night, has been scrapped due to injury.

The UFC did not disclose which fighter withdrew, nor whether the matchup is canceled altogether or could find a new date down the line. As a result, another 205-pound bout between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan has been elevated to co-main event status.

Image: @UFCEurope/X

How Many Bouts Are Scheduled For UFC Perth?

The UFC Perth card is stacked with talent from across Oceania, boasting a 14-fight lineup. Headlining the action is a crucial light heavyweight showdown as Carlos Ulberg squares off against former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

The card will also feature a welterweight clash between seasoned veterans Jake Matthews and Neil Magny, as well as a featherweight showdown pitting Jack Jenkins against Ramon Taveras.

Just around the corner!



Secure your seat at #UFCPerth today 🎟️



Tickets on sale at https://t.co/zdYvdmX8jR pic.twitter.com/XtfbWpm1L7 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 16, 2025

Take a look at the updated UFC Perth lineup below:

Main Card

Light heavyweight bout: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Light heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Featherweight bout: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Lightweight bout: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Preliminary Card

Light heavyweight bout: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

Welterweight bout: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Middleweight bout: Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

Bantamweight bout: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women’s bantamweight bout: Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

Heavyweight bout: Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison

A feast for ANZ fans 🇦🇺🇳🇿#UFCPerth is absolutely STACKED with local talent!



*Junior Tafa vs Ibo Aslan cancelled due to injury pic.twitter.com/xMnH4Xofvt — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 18, 2025



