UFC Perth Loses Another Fight As Oban Elliott Pulls Out Due To Illness

After already losing its originally scheduled co-main event bout earlier this week, UFC Perth has taken another hit to its card.

A scheduled preliminary card bout featuring Oban Elliott and Jonathan Micallef is now off mere hours before weigh-ins, per a report from MMAJunkie’s Nolan King.

According to King, the bout was scrapped after Elliott came down with an illness.

Oban Elliott vs. Jonathan Micallef is OFF Saturday’s #UFCPerth, per promotion. Elliott illness. pic.twitter.com/1Rsowtqtzx — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 26, 2025

Oban Elliott vs. Jonathan Micallef Scrapped From UFC Perth

The UFC has confirmed the news of both this bout’s cancelation, as well as that of the originally planned co-headliner featuring Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan. Tafa withdrew earlier this week due to injury.

No replacement opponent will be found for Micallef; meanwhile, Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan has been promoted to the new co-main event slot.

Elliott, who won a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, went 3-0 in the Octagon in 2024 before a loss to Seok Hyeon Ko at UFC Baku in June.

Micallef, who won a UFC contract on DWCS last year, made his UFC debut at UFC 312 in February, scoring a decision win over Kevin Jousset.