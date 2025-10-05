UFC Planning Massive Paramount Debut Event, Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Likely Headliner

It’s been assumed that the UFC will want a massive event for its Paramount premiere, and while UFC CEO and President Dana White has planned such, a new report hints at what potentially could be the headliner for that first card.

Per a new report from Alvaro Colmenero, Ilia Topuria is expected to make his first defense of the UFC lightweight championship in January, with the most likely opponent being former interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Colmenero reportedly told EuroSport Network that this is the matchup the UFC is looking for to open its contract with Paramount. He adds that the premiere UFC event with Paramount will take place in Los Angeles, though it was not directly stated if this would be at the Intuit Dome or the Crypto.com Arena.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Lightweight Title Fight For UFC’s First Event With Paramount?

In August, the UFC signed a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount to be the new U.S. broadcasting partner of the UFC. Beginning in January 2026, UFC cards will air on the Paramount+ streaming service, with select cards to be simulcasted on local CBS stations.

During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White did not name a particular headliner for any January event — numbered or Fight Night. He, however, did tease a massive card for the first UFC event on Paramount before shifting focus to the White House card later that summer.

“We’re about to go on a new network, on Paramount, and we need to deliver a massive, incredible card in January,” White said. “And then in February, we’ll start looking at building the White House card, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of of of definitely this company.”

Topuria had won the UFC featherweight title with a finish of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. After retaining with a finish of Max Holloway at UFC 308, Topuria vacated that title to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight championship at UFC 317. Topuria won the belt with a first-round knockout of the former champion.

Gaethje would enter this title fight off winning a rematch with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in March. Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 but fell short in fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and Oliveira at UFC 274. Gaethje is also a former BMF champion, defeating Dustin Poirier for the title at UFC 291 before losing to Holloway at UFC 300.

Paramount also recently signed a new deal with Zuffa Boxing, which will fully launch in 2026 after serving as the promoter for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford.