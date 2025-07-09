UFC Expands Middle East Footprint With First Qatar Event On Nov. 22

The UFC is set to break new ground in its global expansion later this year with its first-ever event in Qatar.

On Wednesday morning, the MMA leader officially announced a partnership with Visit Qatar to bring a Fight Night to Doha’s ABHA Arena on November 22.

UFC is coming to Doha! 👊🇶🇦



A milestone event made possible through the strategic partnership between UFC and Visit Qatar.



🎟️ Register your interest NOW! 🔗 Link in Bio!#UFCQatar @VisitQatar @QatarCalendar



UFC قادمة إلى الدوحة! 👊🇶🇦



حدث استثنائي تحقق بفضل التعاون… pic.twitter.com/p5eoLRfDSG — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2025

The upcoming event will mark the UFC’s third stop in Asia this year, with two additional Fight Nights already scheduled for Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 26 and Shanghai, China on August 23. Earlier this year, speculation circulated about a potential event in Qatar on May 17, but those plans were ultimately redirected to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Image: UFC/Zuffa LLC

‘We’re Going Everywhere’ – Dana White Explains UFC’s Move To Qatar

During a press conference (via MMA Fighting) in New York on Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the promotion’s upcoming debut in Qatar, attributing the move to UFC’s ongoing global expansion, particularly its growing footprint across the Middle East.

White emphasized that the success in nearby regions like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia played a key role in paving the way for the promotion’s first-ever event in Doha.

“We’re going everywhere,” White said. “We’re been in Abu Dhabi for a long time and we’re starting to move around. Qatar is something we’ve been working on for a couple of years now, and we finally got something done. The UFC has been a staple in Abu Dhabi for a long time and I think they’ve looked at Abu Dhabi and seen the success that they’ve had there and then Saudi [Arabia] and Azerbaijan. I’ve been wanting to go to Qatar for a long time and I’m looking forward to it.”