UFC Qatar To Be Headlined By Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker With Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Garry As Co Main Event On Nov. 22

UFC Qatar is set to showcase several big-name fighters.

The MMA promotion is set to make its debut in Qatar with a Fight Night event scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena) in Doha.

On Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White announed that UFC Qatar will feature a pivotal lightweight showdown in the main event, as top contender Arman Tsarukyan takes on Dan Hooker.

Tsarukyan has not competed since defeating out former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300 in April 2024. “Ahalkalakets” was originally scheduled to challenge then-titleholder Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 this past January, but a back injury suffered during fight week forced him to withdraw from the bout.

He is currently riding a four-fight win streak and holds a 9-2 record in the UFC, with four of those victories coming by way of finish.

On the other hand, Hooker returns to action after edging out Mateusz Gamrot by split decision at UFC 305 in August 2024. The 35-year-old New Zealander has long been calling for a showdown with Tsarukyan, but a string of recurring injuries has repeatedly kept him sidelined.

“The Hangman” comes into the fight on a three-fight winning streak and owns a 14-8 record in the UFC, including nine victories by stoppage.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC Qatar will see former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad facing off against Ian Garry. Muhammad returns to the Octagon following a unanimous decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May, a defeat that ended both his title reign and an 11-fight unbeaten streak. “Remember the Name” currently holds a 15-4 record with one no-contest in the UFC.

Garry was last seen in the Octagon at UFC Kansas City in April, where he bounced back from his first career loss by earning a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates. His only defeat came against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December 2024. “The Future” currently boasts a 9-1 record in the UFC, including three stoppage wins.

How Is The UFC Qatar Card Shaping Up?

Here’s the current lineup for UFC Qatar (bout order may vary):

Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Garry

Light heavyweight bout: Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev

Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev

Welterweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Bantamweight bout: Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Light Heavyweight bout: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Bantamweight bout: Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos

Heavyweight bout: Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman

Middleweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder

Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

