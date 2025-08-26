UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Former Bantamweight Champion Now A Top-5 Featherweight

By Thomas Albano

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Shanghai, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: As a result of his win at UFC Shanghai, Charles Johnson moves up two spots to No. 13. Ramazan Temirov and Bruno Silva each drop one spot, respectively, to Nos. 14 and 15.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Following his win at UFC Shanghai, Aljamain Sterling moves up two spots to No. 5, swapping places with the man he defeated, Brian Ortega — who falls two spots to No. 7.

Lightweight: Joel Alvarez enters the rankings at No. 15, replacing Mauricio Ruffy.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Following his win, Johnny Walker moves up one spot to No. 12, swapping places with Nikita Krylov (now No. 13). The man Walker beat, Zhang Minyang, falls one spot to No. 15, swapping places with Alonzo Menifield (now No. 14).

Heavyweight: No changes.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002