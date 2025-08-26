UFC Rankings Report: Former Bantamweight Champion Now A Top-5 Featherweight

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Shanghai, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: No changes.

Flyweight: As a result of his win at UFC Shanghai, Charles Johnson moves up two spots to No. 13. Ramazan Temirov and Bruno Silva each drop one spot, respectively, to Nos. 14 and 15.

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: Following his win at UFC Shanghai, Aljamain Sterling moves up two spots to No. 5, swapping places with the man he defeated, Brian Ortega — who falls two spots to No. 7.

Lightweight: Joel Alvarez enters the rankings at No. 15, replacing Mauricio Ruffy.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: Following his win, Johnny Walker moves up one spot to No. 12, swapping places with Nikita Krylov (now No. 13). The man Walker beat, Zhang Minyang, falls one spot to No. 15, swapping places with Alonzo Menifield (now No. 14).

Heavyweight: No changes.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.