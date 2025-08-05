UFC Rankings Report: Tatsuro Taira Returns To Top 5 At Flyweight Following UFC Vegas 108 Win

The latest action on offer inside the Octagon has seen some climb the UFC rankings toward contention and others fall away.

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 108, MMA News has you covered with this week’s complete updates.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Pound-for-Pound: No changes.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight: Following her win, Karol Rosa moves up one spot to No. 9, swapping places with Yana Santos (now No. 10). Despite losing to Rosa, Nora Cornolle remains at No. 12.

Flyweight: Following his win, Tatsuro Taira moves up one spot to No. 5, swapping places with Kai Kara-France (now No. 6).

Bantamweight: No changes.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: No changes.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: Following the UFC parting ways with Martin Buday, Valter Walker enters the rankings at No. 14. Mick Parkin and Tallison Teixeira each move up one spot to No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.

This week’s new UFC rankings were first reported by John Morgan. UFC.com’s rankings section still to be updated as of publication time.